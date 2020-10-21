Kohli’s RCB Cruise to 8-Wicket Win After Restricting KKR to 84

Royal Challengers Bangalore cruised to an 8-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, 21 October.

After restricting KKR to 84/8 – the lowest team score in 20 overs in the IPL – Virat Kohli’s RCB reached their target with 39 balls remaining. With this win, the Royal Challengers replace Mumbai Indians on the second spot in the standings with 14 points from 10 matches, while KKR remain at the fourth spot with 10 points. KKR took the field without Sunil Narine and Andre Russell – the first time since 2012 that neither all-rounders were in the playing eleven. ‘Andre picked up a niggle in the last game and Narine isn't hundred percent,’ captain Morgan had said after announcing his squad.

RCB started their run chase with a 46-run opening partnership before pacer Lockie Ferguson was introduced into the attack in the first over after Powerplay, and got Aaron Finch caught behind for a 21-ball 16. In the same over, opener Devdutt Padikkal (25 off 17 balls) walked back to the hut after getting run out due to a mix-up in the middle.

With RCB reduced to 46/2, still needing 39 runs off 80 balls, captain Kohli joined Gurkeerat Singh at the crease and stitched an unbeaten 39-run partnership to take their team home.

Virat’s 17-ball 18* included two boundaries while Gurkeerat scored 21 off 26 balls and hit four fours.

Mohammed Siraj Leads RCB Stranglehold

Mohammed Siraj (3/8) became the first to bowl two IPL maidens in one game.

KKR’s innings marked the first time that more than three maiden overs were bowled in an IPL innings – two by Siraj, and one each by Chris Morris and Washington Sundar.

The Dinesh Karthik-led franchise was reduced to 14/4 in the first 21 deliveries. Pacer Siraj struck early, removing opener Rahul Tripathi (1) and number three batsman Nitish Rana (0), on successive deliveries of the second over. Navdeep Saini struck in the next over to dismiss opener Shubman Gill for 1. Siraj returned to get Tom Banton caught behind for an 8-ball 10. KKR were tottering at 17/4 at the end of six overs – their lowest score in the Powerplay, and also the lowest among all teams this season.

Virat Kohli introduced spin in the ninth over and Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Karthik lbw for a 14-ball 4.

After the fall of four early wickets, Karthik and captain Morgan added 18 runs together. However, RCB captain Kohli introduced spin in the ninth over and Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Karthik lbw for a 14-ball 4. Skipper Morgan added another 8 runs with Pat Cummins and 17 with Kuldeep Yadav before becoming Washington Sundar’s first victim of the day. His 34-ball 30 was the highest score of KKR’s innings. Kuldeep and Lockie Ferguson (16-ball 19*) stitched a 27-run partnership off the last 26 deliveries – the most significant stand in the innings. Kuldeep was run out on the last ball for 12 (off 19 balls).