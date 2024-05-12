Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of All Teams After RCB vs DC Match

IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of All Teams After RCB vs DC Match

IPL Points Table 2024: RCB at position 5 after winning the match while as DC moved down to spot 6.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Updated:

IPL 2024 Points Table: Latest Standings of All Teams After RCB vs DC Match.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2024 Points Table: Latest Standings of All Teams After RCB vs DC Match.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Points Table 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) clashed today on Sunday, 12 May 2024 in the match 62 of the IPL 2024. The game was won by RCB by 47 runs. After today's victory RCB is at position 5 in the IPL 2024 points table now while as DC has moved from down to position 6 from 5 and LSG is down to spot 7. Currently Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is leading the IPL Standings Table with 18 points after 9 wins and 3 loses.

KKR is the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The second and third position in the points table is occupied by RR and CSK. Let's find out the most recent rankings for every IPL team in the wake of today's RCB vs DC match on 12 May 2024.

Also ReadIPL 2024: KKR Become the First Team To Qualify for Playoffs, Beat MI by 18 Runs

Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.

As a real-time performance indicator for the teams, the IPL points table shows how many points each team has earned after every game. It also offers information on the total number of matches played, wins, loses, net run rate, no result, and more.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season began on 22 March 2024, in Chennai, with a star-studded opening ceremony. In the current IPL 2024 season, ten teams are competing: Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Also ReadIPL 2024: Planned To Make Rohit Sharma Hit Across the Line – Varun Chakaravarthy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams

Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after RCB vs DC match on Sunday, 12 May 2024. The game was won by RCB by 47 runs.

IPL Points Table 2024

TeamPlayedWonLostNet Run RatePoints
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)12931.42818
Rajasthan Royals (RR)12840.34916
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)13760.52814
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)12750.40614
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)13670.38712
Delhi Capitals (DC)1367-0.48212
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)1266-0.76912
Gujarat Titans (GT)1257-1.06310
Mumbai Indians (MI)1349-0.2718
Punjab Kings (PBKS)1248-0.4238

At the end of each IPL match, the winning team gets two points, while the losing team gets none. Once the league stage is over, the top four teams in the Indian Premier League points table will move on to the playoffs. KKR is the first team to reach playoff stage this year.

Also ReadIPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After KKR vs MI Match

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 12 May 2024,11:30 PM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT