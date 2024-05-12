IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of All Teams After RCB vs DC Match

IPL Points Table 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) clashed today on Sunday, 12 May 2024 in the match 62 of the IPL 2024. The game was won by RCB by 47 runs. After today's victory RCB is at position 5 in the IPL 2024 points table now while as DC has moved from down to position 6 from 5 and LSG is down to spot 7. Currently Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is leading the IPL Standings Table with 18 points after 9 wins and 3 loses.

KKR is the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The second and third position in the points table is occupied by RR and CSK. Let's find out the most recent rankings for every IPL team in the wake of today's RCB vs DC match on 12 May 2024.