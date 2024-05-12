IPL 2024: Planned To Make Rohit Sharma Hit Across the Line – Varun Chakaravarthy

Despite playing at the Eden Gardens – a ground where Rohit Sharma has played some of the more remarkable knocks of his career – there was no change in the form and fate of the former Mumbai Indians skipper. In a chase of 158 runs from 16 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders, in match 60 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the 37-year-old played a usually slow knock, scoring merely 19 runs in 24 deliveries at a strike rate of 79.17.

Among the more peculiar aspects of his batting today was how he struggled against Varun Chakaravarthy, although he has never been dismissed by the KKR leg-spinner. Rohit faced a total of eight deliveries off Chakaravarthy’s bowling, where he attempted multiple reverse-sweeps but could not connect any, before losing his wicket to a sweep. Overall, only three runs came from those eight deliveries.