IPL 2024: Planned To Make Rohit Sharma Hit Across the Line – Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL 2024: Varun Chakaravarthy explained how he plotted Rohit Sharma's downfall in KKR vs MI.
(Photo: BCCI)
Despite playing at the Eden Gardens – a ground where Rohit Sharma has played some of the more remarkable knocks of his career – there was no change in the form and fate of the former Mumbai Indians skipper. In a chase of 158 runs from 16 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders, in match 60 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the 37-year-old played a usually slow knock, scoring merely 19 runs in 24 deliveries at a strike rate of 79.17.
Among the more peculiar aspects of his batting today was how he struggled against Varun Chakaravarthy, although he has never been dismissed by the KKR leg-spinner. Rohit faced a total of eight deliveries off Chakaravarthy’s bowling, where he attempted multiple reverse-sweeps but could not connect any, before losing his wicket to a sweep. Overall, only three runs came from those eight deliveries.
After the match, Chakaravarthy revealed how he plotted the opening batter’s downfall by forcing him to play across the line, stating:
Chakaravarthy had a difficult start to the season, before eventually finding his feet. He conceded 55 runs in the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and a few matches later, proved to be expensive against Punjab Kings by conceding 46 runs.
