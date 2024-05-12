IPL 2024: KKR Become the First Team To Qualify for Playoffs, Beat MI by 18 Runs

Chakravarthy (2-17), Harshit Rana (2-34) and Andre Russell (2-34) bowled brilliantly to check the Mumbai Indians progress and restricted them to 139/8 after a 21-ball 42 by Venkatesh Iyer and 23-ball 33 by Nitish Rana helped them recover from a precarious 40/3 after they were asked to bat first by Mumbai Indians. Andre Russell (14-ball 24) and Rinku Singh (20 off 12) struck some lusty blows towards the end as KKR reached a challenging 157/7.

KKR were again looking in trouble at the end of the Power-play with Ishan Kishan going strong before Sunil and Varun Chakravarthy applied the brakes. Chakkravarthy was their best bowler and he troubled the batters, not allowing the batters to get under the ball or hit horizontal bat shots.

This was Mumbai Indians' ninth defeat in 13 matches this season and they will wrap up their campaign on May 17 at the Wankhede with a clash against Lucknow Super Giants.