IPL Points Table 2024: SRH at Position 5 After Beating CSK; Check Full List Here

Know the updated team standings in the IPL 2024 points table after SRH vs CSK Match.
IPL 2024 Points Table and Standings: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clashed against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today on Friday, 5 April 2024. The game was won by SRH by 6 wickets. SRH has moved up to position 5 from position 7 in the IPL 2024 points table while as CSK has retained its third position. Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders is leading the points table with 6 points. They are closely followed by Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Let us check out the updated position of all IPL teams in the standings table after SRH vs CSK match today.
The 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kick started from 22 March 2024 with a star-studded opening ceremony in Chennai. A total of 10 teams are clashing in the ongoing season of IPL 2024, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Let us check out the latest and updated IPL 2024 points table below to know the position of all teams after SRH vs CSK match on 5 April 2024.
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2.518
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1.249
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0.517
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0.483
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0.409
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0.22
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|4
|4
|2
|2
|0
|-0.58
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.876
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-1.347
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.423
The IPL points table is updated daily after the match to reflect the latest position of all teams. It provides information about wins, loses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none.
Currently, four teams including KKR, RR, CSK, KKR and LSG are at the top four positions in the IPL points table. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table will qualify for the playoffs.
The first playoff will be played between the top two teams, and the winner will qualify straight to the final. The third and fourth team in the points table will clash in the eliminator match, and the winner will clash with the losing team of first play off in the second play off match. The winner of second playoff will enter the final game, which is scheduled for 26 May 2024.
