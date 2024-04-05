IPL Points Table 2024: SRH at Position 5 After Beating CSK; Check Full List Here

IPL 2024 Points Table and Standings: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clashed against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today on Friday, 5 April 2024. The game was won by SRH by 6 wickets. SRH has moved up to position 5 from position 7 in the IPL 2024 points table while as CSK has retained its third position. Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders is leading the points table with 6 points. They are closely followed by Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Let us check out the updated position of all IPL teams in the standings table after SRH vs CSK match today.

The 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kick started from 22 March 2024 with a star-studded opening ceremony in Chennai. A total of 10 teams are clashing in the ongoing season of IPL 2024, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Mumbai Indians (MI).