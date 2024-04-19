IPL Points Table 2024: Top Teams and Updated Standings After PBKS vs MI Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Points Table 2024: Top Teams and Updated Standings After PBKS vs MI Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Know the updated points of all teams after the PBKS vs MI match on Thursday.
Raajwrita Dutta
IPL
Published:

IPL 2024 Points Table: Know the top teams after the PBKS vs MI match on Thursday.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is going on in full swing. As per the latest details on the schedule, Punjab Super Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match took place today, Thursday, 18 April. The IPL Points Table 2024 is updated after the latest match and cricket fans can take note of the latest points. MI won against PBKS by 9 runs on Thursday. Mumbai Indians is placed in the seventh position and Punjab Super Kings is placed in the ninth position in the points table.

The IPL Points Table 2024 is updated after every match because the points and positions of the teams keep changing. The points have changed after the PBKS vs MI match on Thursday. According to the latest details, the Punjab Super Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match started at 7:30 pm IST. Now, the match is finally over.

The PBKS and MI players gave their best in the match today. One should note that the winning team gets two points and climbs up the points table after every match.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings After PBKS vs MI

Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 Points Table after the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match on Thursday, 18 April 2024:

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Rajasthan Royals (RR)1276100.677
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)864201.399
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)864200.726
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)864200.502
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)663300.038
Delhi Capitals (DC)67340-0.074
Mumbai Indians (MI)67340-0.133
Gujarat Titans (GT)67340-1.303
Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)47250-0.251
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)27160-1.185

