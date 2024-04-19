IPL Points Table 2024: Top Teams and Updated Standings After PBKS vs MI Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is going on in full swing. As per the latest details on the schedule, Punjab Super Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match took place today, Thursday, 18 April. The IPL Points Table 2024 is updated after the latest match and cricket fans can take note of the latest points. MI won against PBKS by 9 runs on Thursday. Mumbai Indians is placed in the seventh position and Punjab Super Kings is placed in the ninth position in the points table.

The IPL Points Table 2024 is updated after every match because the points and positions of the teams keep changing. The points have changed after the PBKS vs MI match on Thursday. According to the latest details, the Punjab Super Kings (PBKS) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match started at 7:30 pm IST. Now, the match is finally over.