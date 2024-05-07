IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Team Standings After DC vs RR Match; Check Details

The Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 tournament is going on in full swing and fans are patiently waiting to know the winning team for this season. The IPL points table 2024 is changed after every match and the total points are updated. According to the latest official details on the schedule, the DC vs RR IPL 2024 match was played on Tuesday, 7 May. Delhi Capitals won against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. Rajasthan Royals is placed at the second position in the table and Delhi Capitals is placed at the fifth position.

The top teams on the IPL points table 2024 will enter the playoff round. The two teams will be selected for the final match of this season. One should note that the winning teams get two points after every match and climb the points table. The DC vs RR IPL match is over now.