IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Ranks & Standings of Teams After SRH vs GT Match

IPL Points Table 2024: After Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match was washed down by rain, the IPL points table has been updated. Each team got 1 point because no one of them got an opportunity to play. SRH moved up from position 4 to 3, while as CSK moved down to position 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad has now 15 points in the standings table, and has become the third team to qualify for playoffs.

The top spot is occupied by Kolkata Knight Riders with 19 points followed by Rajasthan Royals with 16 points. Both the top teams have qualified for the playoffs.

As a real-time performance indicator for the teams, the IPL points table shows how many points each team has earned after every game. The winning team gets two points, while the losing team gets none. IPL Points Table is crucial to determine which teams have outperformed in the season, and will encounter each other in the race to finals.