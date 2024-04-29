IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Positions Of All Teams After KKR vs DC Match

With 250-plus totals becoming a norm and power-hitters pushing the limit, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) were all set to out-bat each other in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens today. KKR won the match against DC by 7 wickets and both the teams remained at their respective positions. Delhi Capitals is at the sixth position with 10 points after 11 matches while KKR is at the second rank with 12 points in 9 matches.

Chennai Super Kings earlier had dropped below top-four but now are back at position 3 on the IPL 2024 points table after a thumping 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

The top four teams on the points table at the season's end qualify for the playoffs. The top five teams after today's KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match include

RR, KKR, CSK, SRH, and LSG.