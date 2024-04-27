IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Position & Ranks of Teams After LSG vs RR Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Position & Ranks of Teams After LSG vs RR Match

IPL Points Table 2024: After winning against LSG, Rajasthan Royals continue to be table toppers.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Updated:

IPL 2024 Points Table: Position and Ranks of Teams After LSG vs RR Match.

(Photo: The Quint)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) squared off in match 44 today on Saturday, 27 April 2024. It was won by RR by 7 wickets. In the IPL 2024 points table, Rajasthan Royals retained their top spot, and therefore continue to be table toppers. LSG also continued their fourth position in the IPL Standings Table after losing against RR.

Rajasthan Royals are currently leading the IPL standings table with 16 points, after 8 wins and 1 loss. The teams who follow them closely are Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Let's find out the most recent rankings for every IPL team in the wake of today's LSG vs RR match on 27 April 2024.

As a real-time performance indicator for the teams, the IPL points table shows how many points each team has earned after every game. It also offers information on the total number of matches played, wins, loses, net run rate, no result, and more.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season began on 22 March 2024, in Chennai, with a star-studded opening ceremony. In the current IPL 2024 season, ten teams are competing: Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT).

At the end of each IPL match, the winning team gets two points, while the losing team gets none. Once the league stage is over, the top four teams in the Indian Premier League points table will move on to the playoffs.
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams

Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs RR match on Saturday, 27 April 2024. The game was won by Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

IPL Points Table 2024

TeamPlayedWonLostNet Run RatePoints
Rajasthan Royals (RR)9810.69416
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)8530.97210
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)8530.57710
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)9540.05910
Delhi Capitals (DC)1055-0.27610
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)8440.4158
Gujarat Titans (GT)954-0.9748
Punjab Kings (PBKS)936-0.1876
Mumbai Indians (MI)936-0.2616
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)927-0.7214
Published: 27 Apr 2024,11:31 PM IST

