IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Position & Ranks of Teams After LSG vs RR Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Position and Ranks of Teams After LSG vs RR Match.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) squared off in match 44 today on Saturday, 27 April 2024. It was won by RR by 7 wickets. In the IPL 2024 points table, Rajasthan Royals retained their top spot, and therefore continue to be table toppers. LSG also continued their fourth position in the IPL Standings Table after losing against RR.
Rajasthan Royals are currently leading the IPL standings table with 16 points, after 8 wins and 1 loss. The teams who follow them closely are Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Let's find out the most recent rankings for every IPL team in the wake of today's LSG vs RR match on 27 April 2024.
As a real-time performance indicator for the teams, the IPL points table shows how many points each team has earned after every game. It also offers information on the total number of matches played, wins, loses, net run rate, no result, and more.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season began on 22 March 2024, in Chennai, with a star-studded opening ceremony. In the current IPL 2024 season, ten teams are competing: Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT).
Here is the latest position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs RR match on Saturday, 27 April 2024. The game was won by Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Net Run Rate
|Points
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|9
|8
|1
|0.694
|16
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|8
|5
|3
|0.972
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|8
|5
|3
|0.577
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|9
|5
|4
|0.059
|10
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|10
|5
|5
|-0.276
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|8
|4
|4
|0.415
|8
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|9
|5
|4
|-0.974
|8
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|9
|3
|6
|-0.187
|6
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|9
|3
|6
|-0.261
|6
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|9
|2
|7
|-0.721
|4
