IPL Auction 2023: Reece Topley Bagged by RCB for Rs 1.90 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore have opened their account in the 2023 IPL auction, bagging England's Reece Topley for Rs 1.90 crore.
(Photo: BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore have opened their account in the 2023 IPL auction, bagging England's Reece Topley for Rs 1.90 crore.
Mumbai Indians opened the bidding at his base price of Rs 75 lakh and were matched by Chennai Super Kings. RCB entered the bidding then and eventually bagged him for Rs 1.90 crore.
England's tall left-arm pacer has impressed of late with his recent performances in international cricket, though he was unfortunate to miss out on the team's T20 World Cup campaign due to an ankle injury.
The 6-foot-7-inch fast bowler can swing the ball both ways and has effective variations in the final overs of the game. His performances against India earlier this year are a testament to the fact that he can do well in high-profile matches.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)