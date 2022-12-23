IPL Auction 2023: Punjab Kings Full Squad

Punjab Kings have made the biggest purchase of IPL history, buying Sam Curran for Rs 18.50 crore. The record was earlier set by Chris Morris in the 2021 IPL auction when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.5 crore.

After yet another below par season, Punjab Kings released their captain Mayank Agarwal along with eight other players after the 2022 season. Benny Howell, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee were all returned back to the auction pool.

The team also parted ways with coach Anil Kumble at the end of the 2022 season and have appointed Trevor Bayliss as his replacement. Shikhar Dhawan has been named the new captain.

Punjab came into the auction with a purse of Rs 32.2 crore and a maximum of 9 spots to fill.