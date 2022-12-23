IPL Auction 2023: Cameron Green Sold To Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 Crores

IPL Auction 2023: Cameron Green will play for xx in the upcoming edition of IPL.
(Photo: IANS)
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was sold for Rs 17.50 crores to Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL auction 2023. Not only is he the second-most expensive player in IPL history, he is also the second-most expensive player of today's auction after Sam Curran.
Curran was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crores, beating the previous all-time IPL record set by Chris Morris at Rs. 16.25 crores, bought by Rajasthan Royals last year.
Cameron Green is exactly what any franchise, from any given T20 competition, would want to have in their arsenal – an elegant batter who is versatile enough to be flexible to positional changes, a bowler who can do a decent job both with the new ball and at the death, and to top it all off, a gun fielder.
He also has impressive numbers in other formats, especially ODIs, where his batting average is 58 and bowling average is 29.27.
While the 23-year-old might not have featured in any overseas T20 league year, he has been featuring in Australia’s Big Bash League since the 2018/19 season, where he represents Perth Scorchers.
