IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Auction Starts at 12pm IST

IPL Auction Live Updates

It's the big IPL auction and we're all ready to bring you the latest from Bengaluru. There's 217 spots up for grabs in the 10 IPL franchises, with a total of 590 players going under the hammer.

We have two first-timers today with Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants joining the IPL bandwagon this season onwards.

All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.

A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.