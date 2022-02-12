IPL 2022 Auction: How Much Money Do Teams Have Left to Spend on Day 2?

The IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru saw ten teams battle it out in bidding wars to pick the best cricketing talent from India and across the world in their squads.

A total of 74 players were sold on Day 1 with Rs 388 crore being spent by the 10 IPL franchises.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made the most buys on the day, adding 10 players to their line-up, but they still have another Rs 20.15 crore left to spend on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians bought only four players, to add to the four they retained, and go into Day 2 with Rs 27.85 crore left to buy the rest of their squad. Remember, it is compulsory for each team must have a minimum of 18 and maximum of 25 players.

While there is a spending cap of Rs 90 crore, teams have also been informed that they must spend a minimum of Rs 67.5 crore.

Here is how much of their funds the teams still have left, and how many slots they've filled so far, through the retentions and the auction.