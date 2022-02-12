IPL Auction 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders' Full Squad

IPL 2022 auction: Full list of Kolkata Knight Riders squad.
(Photo: BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders are in the market for a skipper after releasing Eoin Morgan following the 2021 IPL season.
They retained four players - Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Vekatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy which means they started the auction with a Rs 48 crore left to buy the rest of their line-up.
KKR's first buy of the day was Pat Cummins.
All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.
Each of the 10 IPL teams need to have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18 in their squad.
As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.
Andre Russell
Sunil Narine
Vekatesh Iyer
Varun Chakravarthy
Pat Cummins
Shreyas Iyer
