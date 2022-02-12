IPL Auction 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders' Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders are in the market for a skipper after releasing Eoin Morgan following the 2021 IPL season.

They retained four players - Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Vekatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy which means they started the auction with a Rs 48 crore left to buy the rest of their line-up.

KKR's first buy of the day was Pat Cummins.