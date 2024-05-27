IPL 2024: Shreyas, Starc, Narine, Cummins – Who Said What After the Final?
IPL 2024 Final: Everything that every player and coach said after KKR's triumph over SRH.
The Quint
IPL
Published:
IPL 2024: All the quotes from after the final.
|
(Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
In a display of undisputed dominance and superiority across all fronts, Kolkata Knight Riders secured an eight-wicket triumph in the final of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Bowling a power-packed Sunrisers Hyderabad batting unit for merely 113 runs, KKR chased the total down in only 10.3 overs, losing only a couple of wickets in the process.
With this win, the Shreyas Iyer-led team ended their decade-long trophy drought, securing a third IPL title. Let's find out what every player and every coach said after the final:
Speaking of his team's flawless performances throughout the season, as KKR finished first in the league phase and then won both matches in the playoffs, captain Iyer called his players 'invincibles.'
This win was absolutely comprehensive. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual. They stood up and the feeling is ineffable. The wait was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one. All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is.
Shreyas Iyer
Mitchell Starc, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for dismissing Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi early, also lauded Shreyas Iyer for his captaincy. Besides that, however, he also touched upon the jokes about his price tag of Rs 24.75 crore.
Great night for KKR. What a game, what a season. We have had a fantastic squad of bowlers and batters, our staff have been fantastic to get everyone peaking. We have been such a consistent side, there has been contributions from everyone. Shreyas was fantastic with the way he used the bowlers and fields. Credits to him. The bowling unit showed all the skills. There have been plenty of jokes about the money (auction amount).
Mitchell Starc
Despite the outcome, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins was graceful in defeat, as he admitted his team was totally outplayed.
They bowled fantastically. Old mate Starcy turned up again. We were totally outplayed tonight. You hope you get some boundaries away but they bowled fantastically well, didn't give us anything. Similar to how they bowled in Ahmedabad. It was a tricky wicket. If we got 160, we felt we would have been in the game.
Pat Cummins
Sunil Narine, who was celebrating his 36th birthday, said the match had vibes from KKR's first-ever final in 2012, whilst he also credited Gautam Gambhir for his support.
Coming into the ground today, it felt like 2012. The feeling is overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. I am enjoying my cricket at the moment. What helps is when the team is winning. Getting the role to just go out there and express myself, getting team off to a flyer, the support from GG – that was very good.
Sunil Narine
Rahmanullah Gurbaz had to leave the competition midway when his mother fell sick. Speaking on how everything is back home currently, the Afghan wicketkeeper-batter, who scored 39 runs in the final, said:
My mom is alright now, I think she was watching. Before the match, I asked her if she wants anything. She told me she just wants me to win. Phil Salt played really well and my expectation was as the World Cup was coming, I wanted to prepare. Also, I had to be ready if Salty got injured. I'm a two-time champion of IPL, I'm lucky. When you work hard for 2 months and the result when it comes like this, it is special.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rinku Singh has finally won the IPL in his seventh season in the competition. He said:
This is an outstanding feeling. It is a dream come true moment for me, I have been here for 7 years. All credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God's plan.
Rinku Singh
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Nitish Rana revealed his conversation with team mentor and fellow Delhiite Gautam Gambhir prior to the season:
When GG bhai was appointed as the mentor, I had messaged him and said that I am very happy that he is coming back. But he told me he would be happy if we are on that podium, lifting the trophy. Today is that day. I will never forget that message.
Nitish Rana
Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who has never been an IPL champion as a player, stated:
It means everything. It has taken a very long time. I have been with the IPL for 16 years and it has taken me so many years to be a champion.
Abhishek Nayar
Venkatesh Iyer, KKR's best batter in the final with an unbeaten 26-ball 52, also credited Abhishek Nayar for building a strong Indian core. His thoughts:
I am really happy. All the credit in the world goes to Abhishek Nayar for the way he has worked for the franchise. Some contributions go unnoticed, but I want to make sure they don't. He was the one who built this Indian core. We waited for 10 years for this. Credit to the management and the coaching staff.
Venkatesh Iyer
Like Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy also applauded Nayar.
This has been a great season for me. All I can think of now is the person who has built the Indian core – Abhishek Nayar.
Varun Chakaravarthy
Here are some of the other quotes:
It has been pretty tough the last two years. We didn't qualify and there was introspection and we worked on areas which needed to be worked on. Harshit Rana has been outstanding and it's about the bowler understanding what his strengths are and when he does, it comes out beautifully on the ground. Mitch coming into the team boosted the confidence of the other youngsters. He has been one of the best bowlers in world cricket and he has been in such situations before, it's about understanding Indian conditions and once he did that, it is magic all over. Sunny has brought a totally different dimension to our batting this year and it was Gautam who insisted that Sunny open and what Sunny did was outstanding.
Bharat Arun
It has been a hard task, but we will celebrate now. The environment has been amazing in the team. We gelled well together.
Ramandeep Singh
My role is to take wickets with the new ball. We have very good spinners, so if we chipped in with 2-3 wickets, we know the spinners will do the rest.
Vaibhav Arora
The feeling hasn't sunk in yet. It might do when we party tonight.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
We have a great environment. GG sir and other coaches have created a nice atmosphere.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)