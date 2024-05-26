In Photos, IPL 2024 Final: KKR Beat SRH By 8 Wickets To Clinch Their 3rd Title

KKR beat SRH to win IPL 2024 final.
Image: BCCI
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Pat Cummins won the toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad chose to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.
Mitchell Starc drew first blood for KKR as he dismissed SRH opener Abhishek Sharma for just 2 runs off 5 balls on the 5 the ball of the 1st over.
SRH lost their second wicket when Vaibhav Arora dismissed an in-form Travis Head for a golden duck in the last delivery of the 2nd over.
Starc kept the momentum going as he dismissed Rahul Tripathi in the 5th over for 9 runs off 13 balls.
Trouble continued to mount for SRH as KKR claimed their fourth wicket. Nitish Reddy was caught by Gurbaz off a delivery from Harshit Rana. Reddy departed in the 7th over after scoring 13 runs off 10 balls.
SRH struggled to rebuild as Andre Russell delivered another blow by taking Aiden Markram’s wicket in the 11th over. By the end of the 11th over, SRH had slumped to 70/5.
In the following over, Varun Chakaravarthy struck to claim the wicket of Shahbaz Ahmed. Shahbaz departed after scoring 8 runs off 7 balls, marking SRH's sixth wicket.
Everything that could go wrong for SRH did. Russell returned in the 13th over to claim Abdul Samad's wicket, with Samad caught by Gurbaz after scoring 4 runs off 4 balls.
SRH's last recognized batter was dismissed as Harshit Rana uprooted the Protea's stumps for just 16 runs off 17 balls. By the end of 15 overs, SRH were struggling at 90/8.
It took 17 overs, but SRH finally crossed the 100-run mark. However, they quickly lost Unadkat's wicket, as Sunil Narine trapped him LBW in the 18th over.
SRH's innings came to an end when skipper Pat Cummins was dismissed by Andre Russell in the next over. This left KKR with just 114 runs to chase, the lowest total ever in an IPL final, to win their third title.
Captain Cummins claimed KKR'sfirst wicket as he dismissed Sunil Narine for 6 runs off 2 balls.
Venkatesh Iyer then partnered with Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the middle to stitch a robust partnership of 91 runs off 45 balls before Gurabz lost his wicket to Cummins.
As the Kolkata Knight Riders edged closer to victory with just 12 runs needed off 67 balls, skipper Shreyas Iyer entered the fray. As the target dwindled to just 4 runs for victory, Venkatesh Iyer reached his fifty in an impressive 24 balls. Finally, it was Shreyas Iyer who struck the winning run, ensuring the title for his team.
