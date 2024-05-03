IPL 2024: I Never Leave the Battlefield – Hardik Pandya After MI's Loss to KKR

Only three days ago did Hardik Pandya learn that he will be vice-captain of the Indian team at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, but there has been no change in his fortune as the captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise since that development. On Friday (3 April), Pandya-led MI suffered their fourth consecutive defeat at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), losing out to Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs.

Albeit they had only 170 runs to chase – a fairly modest total at the Wankhede Stadium, where dew facilitates run-scoring in the second innings – the five-time champions were bowled out for only 145 runs. Pandya could not lead the batting unit by example, scoring only a solitary run.