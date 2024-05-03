IPL 2024: I Never Leave the Battlefield – Hardik Pandya After MI's Loss to KKR

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya said he isn't leaving the battlefield after Mumbai Indians lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.
(Photo: BCCI)
Only three days ago did Hardik Pandya learn that he will be vice-captain of the Indian team at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, but there has been no change in his fortune as the captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise since that development. On Friday (3 April), Pandya-led MI suffered their fourth consecutive defeat at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), losing out to Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs.
Albeit they had only 170 runs to chase – a fairly modest total at the Wankhede Stadium, where dew facilitates run-scoring in the second innings – the five-time champions were bowled out for only 145 runs. Pandya could not lead the batting unit by example, scoring only a solitary run.
This is Mumbai’s eighth defeat of the season in only 11 matches, and their playoffs chances are all but obliterated. However, Pandya stated that whilst he does not have answers to Mumbai's problems currently, he is not willing to leave the battlefield anytime soon.
A major reason behind the defeat to KKR, which was also their first loss against the two-time champions at the Wankhede Stadium since 2012, was the consistent falling of wickets.
Highlighting the fallacy, Pandya added:
