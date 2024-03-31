IPL 2024: Despite Late Dhoni Show, Pant’s Delhi End Chennai’s Winning Streak

In pursuit of a target of 192 runs, CSK faced an early setback when their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed in the first over, caught behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant after scoring just one run.

Following Gaikwad's departure, Ajinkya Rahane joined Rachin Ravindra at the crease. However, their partnership couldn't flourish as Ravindra fell to Khaleel Ahmed, caught by Tristan Stubbs, managing only two runs from 12 balls.

Daryll Mitchell, batting at number 4, then teamed up with Rahane to put together a 68-run partnership off 45 balls. However, Mitchell was later dismissed by Axar Patel, caught and bowled by the DC all-rounder.