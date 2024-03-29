IPL 2024: Swastik Chikara – The Power-Hitter Who Could Solve DC’s Batting Woes

For Swastik Chikara, the phantasmagoria of day one of the Delhi Capitals’ camp is yet to subside. Sitting on the same bus with him were two icons of the sport – Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly. The star-struck teenager could barely separate reality from reverie, fighting a losing battle with collywobbles, when another icon in the making – as some would suggest – walked up to him.
Speaking with The Quint, Swastik reminisces:
My first day with the team still feels surreal. Rishabh (Pant) bhaiya came to greet me. I was sitting at the bus; he walked up and said ‘Kya haal hai, Chikara?’ (‘How’s it going, Chikara?). All the senior players came up and spoke with me. I have made so many new friends. It has been a wonderful experience so far.Swastik Chikara
The 2024 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) second-youngest Indian cricketer is four days away from celebrating his 19th birthday. A day prior to that, should he be given an opportunity during Delhi Capitals’ match against Chennai Super Kings on 31 April, he is ready to seize it.
A Cricketer in a Family of Athletes
Athleticism runs in the Chikara family. His father Surender Chikara, who works as an instructor with the Delhi Police, has a background in running. So are Surender’s sisters. Swastik, however, is the only cricketer, having started his journey at the age of merely three.
My father is a huge cricket fan and it rubbed on me. I started playing when I was just three years old, and I have never wanted to do anything else ever since. Whenever my parents took me to toy shops, the only item I used to pick was cricket bats. My sole ambition in life was to become a professional cricketer. Aur kuch karne ka mann hi nahin karta tha (didn’t want to do anything else).Swastik Chikara
Claim to Fame
With his father doubling up as his coach, it did not take Swastik very long to climb the progress. The Ghaziabad-born player has represented every age-level team of his state, Uttar Pradesh, albeit two particular knocks earned him fame like none other.
I struck a triple century in a local tournament in Ghaziabad. That knock got my name in the newspapers. Then I scored 585 runs in another match (in 2019), which made me even more popular.Swastik Chikara
The UP T20 Experience
Consistent performances paved the way for Swastik’s inclusion at the UP T20 League last year. Representing the Meerut Mavericks, he scored 494 runs at an average of 70.57 and a strike rate of 173.33.
Swastik was the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, ahead of renowned names like Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Sameer Rizvi. Moreover, he was the only batter to strike three centuries.
Reflecting on the tournament, he says:
The UP T20 League was a fantastic experience. I played with many senior cricketers, including those who have played for India like Bhuvi bhaiya (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Rinku bhaiya (Rinku Singh). Both of them were very helpful. That tournament helped me understand the difference between me and them (international cricketers). It was a great learning curve.Swastik Chikara
Ebb and Flow of Emotions at IPL Auction
Following his stellar performances in the UP T20 League, Swastik made his debut for the senior Uttar Pradesh team in last year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy. Against a Himachal Pradesh bowling unit which included Vaibhav Arora, Rishi Dhawan and Mayank Dagar, the batter scored a 101-ball 117, including ten fours and seven sixes.
The IPL 2024 auction was less than a month away, and Swastik was assured of finding a bidder.
Except, there wasn’t one. At least, initially.
I was hopeful of getting selected, because I was playing well. All my seniors had also said ‘tu to pakka bikega (you will certainly get picked). But then my name came up and no one bid for me. I went unsold. It was a devastating moment for me and my family. My mother and sister started crying because they were confident that I would get picked.Swastik Chikara
And then, some respite. A new lease of life, when it seemed all was lost.
Utkarsh Chandra sir (former Uttar Pradesh cricketer) told me that there will be another round where the unsold players will be re-auctioned, so that gave me some hope. A while later, my brother called me to say Delhi Capitals had picked me. He was watching it on mobile which was running ahead of my TV feed, so I had no idea. Khushi ke maarey sofa hi toot gaya (we were so happy that even the sofa broke).Swastik Chikara
When Sourav Ganguly Decided To Keep a Close Eye
Ahead of the auction, Swastik participated in trials of five IPL franchises. His performance at the Delhi trial eclipsed the other four, managing to earn Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly’s recognition.
I was called for trials by all ten teams, but I could only attend about five of those. Among them, my best performance came in the Delhi Capitals’ trials. I scored about 60-odd runs in 25 deliveries. Sourav (Ganguly) sir was very impressed. He said he would be keeping a close eye on me.Swastik Chikara
Ponting, Pant and the Polishing of Talent
At the Delhi camp, Swastik considers himself fortunate to be sharing the dressing room with coach Ricky Ponting, and captain Rishabh Pant.
In the former’s case, the spirit of the game transcends the barrier of language.
It feels fantastic to have Ricky Ponting sir in our dressing room. He is a legend of the game, but he is still so humble. Sir speaks with me at the breakfast table. Mujhe to itni English aati bhi nahin (I don’t know much English), but he still has conversations with me.Swastik Chikara
In the latter’s case, a bond of brotherhood is already brewing.
Rishabh bhaiya treats me like his younger brother. He is always there to help and keeps giving suggestions on how to go about things. He saw me batting at the nets one day and said ‘Khul ke khel (play with freedom). You stick to your natural game, don’t worry about anything else.’Swastik Chikara
'Think of Virender Sehwag'
Those who have followed the UP T20 League, or the Vijay Hazare Trophy, will be cognizant of Swastik’s abilities.
‘But what about those Delhi Capitals fans who know nothing about you? How would you describe yourself to them?’ we asked.
The reply entailed a simple line: “Bas Sehwag ki tarah maan lo (Just think of Virender Sehwag).”
His concluding statement offers justification for the former DC player, Virender Sehwag, being his role model.
My ambition is to hit the most sixes in IPL. I have been an aggressive batter since childhood. I like hitting sixes, aise hi khelta aaya hoon. (this is my natural game).Swastik Chikara
Having lost their first couple of matches, with weaknesses in the batting department glaring, Delhi Capitals might want to provide Swastik an opportunity in their next match.
