IPL 2024: Swastik Chikara – The Power-Hitter Who Could Solve DC’s Batting Woes

Consistent performances paved the way for Swastik’s inclusion at the UP T20 League last year. Representing the Meerut Mavericks, he scored 494 runs at an average of 70.57 and a strike rate of 173.33.

Swastik was the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, ahead of renowned names like Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Sameer Rizvi. Moreover, he was the only batter to strike three centuries.

Reflecting on the tournament, he says: