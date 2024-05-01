IPL 2024: Tough To Recover From Early Wickets – Hardik Pandya After Loss to LSG

For the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians, there has been no reprieve at all in the recent weeks of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), and Tuesday’s (30 April) match against Lucknow Super Giants was not an exception either. The five-time champions suffered a four-wicket defeat in Lucknow, which also happened to be their third consecutive loss.

A major reason behind Mumbai’s defeat was their batting collapse, which was triggered by an underwhelming display from the top order. The top five batters combined to score only 53 runs, as Mumbai could only get to a meek total of 144 runs.