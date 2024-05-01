IPL 2024: Tough To Recover From Early Wickets – Hardik Pandya After Loss to LSG

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya blamed early wickets after MI's loss to LSG.
(Photo: BCCI)
For the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians, there has been no reprieve at all in the recent weeks of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), and Tuesday’s (30 April) match against Lucknow Super Giants was not an exception either. The five-time champions suffered a four-wicket defeat in Lucknow, which also happened to be their third consecutive loss.
A major reason behind Mumbai’s defeat was their batting collapse, which was triggered by an underwhelming display from the top order. The top five batters combined to score only 53 runs, as Mumbai could only get to a meek total of 144 runs.
Ruing top-order failure after the defeat, skipper Pandya stated:
Having now lost seven of their first ten matches, Mumbai’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs look slim, with only mathematical permutations keeping them alive in the hunt. Pandya, however, stated that despite the result, there was a lot to learn from the match against Lucknow.
Mumbai would not have even made it to 144, had it not been for the efforts of Nehal Wadhera, who scored a 41-ball 46 under difficult circumstances.
On being asked about the 23-year-old’s innings, Pandya stated:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)