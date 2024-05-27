IPL 2024: How Gambhir, Starc, and a Revamped Strategy Propelled KKR to Glory

It was going to be a return to Indian Premier League (IPL) after almost a decade for Mitchell Starc and all eyes were on who would finally snatch him.

Since that day in Dubai in December 2023, when Starc was finally snapped up for the highest fee ever in IPL history, all eyes have been only on one side – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). We knew then that something was afoot and now, some six months later, we know why Kolkata was desperate for Starc. They wanted the crown – nothing more, nothing less.