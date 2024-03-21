IPL 2024: 'The First Feeling Is I Am Happy,' Says Pant On Returning To Lead DC

Speaking on how it feels like to come back to the game after the car accident, Pant recalled the days when used to walk with crutches and added that he can't describe the feeling when he first held a bat after his accident.

"The bigger picture was that I had been walking using crutches, then I didn’t need them. Then I began walking, then began jogging and then running. Then batting and then wicketkeeping. I don’t remember those particular dates, but definitely remember the moments," Pant said on JioCinema.

"I can’t describe the feeling when I first held a bat post the accident. It was amazing. You get mesmerised because of something. The feeling was like that. I didn’t feel that I was playing for the first time, but it also didn’t feel like I had played before. There was a different sort of energy and feeling," he added.