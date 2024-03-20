IPL 2024: Full List of Players Ruled Out Due to Injuries, and Their Replacements

Devon Conway

CSK’s star opener Devon Conway, who played a major role in their victory last year also earned the title of Man of the Match in the final game against Gujarat Titans, will not be available for their title defense this season. Conway underwent a thumb injury last week and has been ruled out of action for eight weeks. Thus, he won’t be returning anytime before the end of May.

A replacement for Conway has not been announced yet by the team. However, batting coach Mike Hussey believes that Rachin Ravndra or Ajinkya Rahane can partner with Ruturaj Gaikwad to fill in Conway’s shoes.



Matheesha Pathirana

Pathirana proved his role as a premier bowler for Chennai Super Kings in the last season. However, he too, is expected to be out of action for CSK, at least in the first few games. After acquiring a hamstring injury in the latest T20 series against Bangladesh, the Sri Lankan pacer has been ruled out for 3-4 weeks, which means he won’t be able to perform for CSK in the starting leg of the tournament.

As per CSK management, they are yet to discuss the details of Pathirana's injury with Sri Lanka Cricket. Hence, confirmed information on the duration of his absence and his replacement are awaited.