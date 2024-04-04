IPL 2024: The Less I Know the Better – Sunil Narine After Blistering Knock vs DC

Is Sunil Narine a Tame Impala fan?

He could well be, for after his match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder borrowed the title of one of the Australian psychedelic rock band’s more famous songs, whilst describing his role in the team during the post-match presentation, where he received the Player of the Match award.

Narine struck 85 runs in 39 deliveries, including seven fours and as many sixes, which laid the foundation for his successors to accumulate a gigantic score of 272 runs in Visakhapatnam – the second-highest in IPL’s history.