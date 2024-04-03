IPL 2024: Who Is Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nayar’s Student Who Scored 54 vs Delhi?
(Photo: BCCI & Facebook)
Making his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 18-year-old batting prodigy Angkrish Raghuvanshi took very little time to set the stage ablaze as he scored a scintillating 27-ball 54, during Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.
Coming out to bat after Phil Salt’s dismissal in the fifth over, Raghuvanshi never looked out of his depth, but seemed to belong to this stage. His innings included five fours and three sixes, which made him not only the second-youngest half-centurion for Kolkata Knight Riders, but also the youngest batter to score an IPL half-century at a strike rate of over 200.
Born in Delhi, Angkrish Raghuvanshi had his initial training in Gurgaon. Hailing from a family of athletes, Angkrish’s father, Avneesh Raghuvanshi is a former professional tennis player, whilst his mother, Malika Kapoor played basketball.
At a very young age, Angkrish moved to Mumbai to train under Abhishek Nayar, who is currently associated with the Knight Riders as their assistant coach. At the club level, he represented Mumbai’s Apollo Cricket Club.
Angkrish has represented the Indian under-19 cricket team, and was a part of the title-winning 2021 U-19 Asia Cup campaign. At the competition in the United Arab Emirates, he scored 109 runs in five innings, including a match-winning unbeaten 56 against Sri Lanka in the final.
He was also a part of the squad at the 2022 ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. At that tournament in West Indies, where India won their fifth title, Angkrish emerged as the team’s leading run-scorer with 278 runs in six matches, including one century and a half-century.
Angkrish made his senior debut for the Mumbai team last year, in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Haryana. He scored a 24-ball 26 in that match. A month later, he made his List A debut in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Sikkim, scoring 30 runs.
He has scored 138 runs in eight T20Is so far, whilst in List A cricket, he has accumulated 133 runs at an average of 26.60.
