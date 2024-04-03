IPL 2024 Points Table: KKR at Position 1 After Defeating DC by 106 Runs; Details

IPL Points Table 2024: Know the updated standings of each team here.
The 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kick started from 22 March 2024 with a star-studded opening ceremony in Chennai. The season opener match of IPL 2024 was played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which was won by CSK by 6 wickets.
IPL points table is a real time performance indicator of teams, and shows how many points are earned by teams after every match. It also provides information about wins, loses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table qualify for the playoffs.
The IPL points table is updated daily after the match to reflect the latest position of all teams. Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders is leading the IPL 2024 points table with 6 points. The second spot is occupied by Rajasthan Royals, and the Chennai Super Kings is at position 3.
Below is the latest and updated position of all teams in the IPL standings table after today's match of DC vs KKR. The game was won by Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs, therefore they moved up from position 2 to position 1 in the standings table.
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2.518
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1.249
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0.976
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0.483
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|-0.738
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.204
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.337
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-0.876
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|-1.347
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.423
