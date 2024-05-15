IPL 2024: Atharva Taide Patiently Waits for His Moment Under the Sun

IPL 2024: Atharva Taide has patiently waited for his opportunity. His time in a Punjab Kings jersey might arrive soon.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Atharva Taide does not have many reasons to be cheerful.
His team, Punjab Kings, are already eliminated from the playoffs race of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, they are languishing at the bottom of the table, with only four wins in 12 matches. To compound his woes, opportunities for him have been limited this season, with limited being an understatement.
Yet, Taide remains optimistic. Why? Because Dhawan has had an honest conversation with him. The 24-year-old shares it with The Quint:
That stage might arrive soon, as the Kings’ English trio of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran have departed for national commitments, and the team is running thin on batting options. Taide confirms that he is mentally ready, courtesy of Dhawan’s motivational talk.
He further speaks about the veteran batter:
This is not the first occasion where Dhawan has been a guiding light in Atharva’s career. A year ago, he was dismissed on a duck in his IPL debut, and thought that his career was over before it even began. Dhawan, alongside coach Trevor Bayliss, came to the rescue.
Atharva came into the IPL on the back of an exemplary run with his domestic team, Vidarbha, across all formats. With 302 runs at an average of 43.14 and a strike rate of 169.66, he was the team’s leading run-scorer at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The honour was achieved at the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 97.42.
Speaking on his domestic experience, Atharva says:
Not only did Atharva play with distinction in white-ball competitions, but he was also instrumental in the team’s Ranji Trophy campaign, as Vidarbha emerged as runners-up. He scored 584 runs at an average of 41.71, with a couple of centuries and as many half-centuries.
On juggling between formats, Atharva says he wants to be a master of all trades, not merely anyone in particular.
Six years ago, Atharva was a part of the U-19 India team which competed at the Emerging Asia Cup. The Akola-born batter still reminisces about the experience – especially the teachings of the erstwhile emerging team’s coach, Rahul Dravid.
Speaking on the aspects of the game he is currently working on, Atharva says:
Who is your inspiration?
My dad. He has made so many sacrifices – if I start naming them, I will run out of words. He gave up everything just so that I could pursue my dream. He also taught me how to always remain humble, irrespective of the stage I am in. I always look up to him.
What has been your biggest career highlight so far?
Scoring 320 runs in the U-19 finals.
Who is your best friend in Punjab Kings?
Jitesh Sharma.
Who is late to every meeting?
Has to be Arshdeep Singh.
Who works out the most?
This one has to be Nathan Ellis.
If Punjab need a last-ball six, which batter would you pick?
Jitesh Sharma.
And if Punjab had to defend 10 runs in the last over, which bowler would you turn to?
I will pick two bowlers – either Kagiso Rabada or Arshdeep Singh.
One word to describe Shikhar Dhawan?
Mastmaula.
Who is the biggest foodie in the team?
Shivam Singh.
Who is the funniest teammate?
Arshdeep, again.
Who’s the team DJ?
That would be Harpreet Brar.
Who is likely to fall asleep anywhere?
I think that would be me.
Who is the singer in the team?
Harpreet Bhatia.
And the dancer?
That’s Harpreet Brar.
Who is the fastest runner in the team?
It will be a tough pick between Nathan Ellis and Kagiso Rabada, but I’ll still pick Ellis.
Who is likely to forget most things?
That will be a tough competition between me and Arshdeep.
Who is the laziest?
Shashank Singh.
One player you look up to from Punjab Kings?
Without any doubt, Shikhar Dhawan.
