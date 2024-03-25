Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Final To Be Held in Chennai on May 26, Two Playoffs in Ahmedabad

IPL 2024: Final To Be Held in Chennai on May 26, Two Playoffs in Ahmedabad

IPL 2024: Chennai will be hosting the final, while Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played in Ahmedabad.
The Quint
IPL
Published:

IPL 2024 Final will be held in Chennai on May 26.

|

(Photo: BCCI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2024 Final will be held in Chennai on May 26.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The final of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, on 26 May. The schedule for remainder for the IPL season was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, with Chennai being allocated two playoff matches, including the final.

(More to follow)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT