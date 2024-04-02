IPL 2024: De Kock’s 81, Mayank Yadav’s 3-Fer Powers LSG To a 28-Run Win Over RCB

LSG were off to a good start, with Quinton de Kock and K.L Rahul raising 53 runs for the opening wicket partnership. In between, K.L Rahul hammered Yash Dayal for a huge six, a beautiful shot off a fullish delivery around the fifth stump that the Karnataka batter blasted over the bowler's over. He struck Glenn Maxwell for another six, even though Rajat Patidar got a hand to it. Rahul fell off the next ball, ballooning a catch to Mayank Dagar, getting the outside half of his bat to be out for 20.

Quinton de Kock found an able partner in Marcus Stoinis as they both raised 56 runs for the third-wicket partnership. Stoinis fell to Glenn Maxwell, caught by Dagar as he tried to maintain the momentum, getting out for 23 off 15 balls studded with one four and two sixes.