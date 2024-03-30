IPL 2024: Even Virat Was Struggling – Faf du Plessis Calls Loss vs KKR ‘Strange'

Kolkata Knight Riders, on Friday, beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, becoming the first team to win an away match in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Chasing down the target of 183 runs in just 16.5 overs, KKR pulled off their second consecutive victory.

Interestingly, while Kolkata's batters had no troubles whatsoever in accumulating runs, nearly all of Bengaluru's batters struggled to get going on what then seemed to be a tricky pitch.