IPL 2024: RR To Miss Jos Buttler in Playoffs, England Players Set for Early Exit

Rajasthan Royals are among the five teams who will rue the absence of English players, as they will not have the services of Jos Buttler – their opening batter who has scored 319 runs in IPL 2024 so far, including two match-winning centuries whilst chasing. Having already won eight of their nine fixtures, Rajasthan are likely to be among the four teams in the playoffs.

In terms of numerical comparison, Punjab Kings will miss the most number of players – three – albeit they are not among the favourites to make it to the playoffs. The same can be said about Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who will miss Will Jacks and Reece Topley should they make it to the playoffs, albeit the chances of such an occurrence are slim.