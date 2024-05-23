IPL 2024: CSK’s Tushar Deshpande Mocks RCB After Their Loss, Later Deletes Story

Tushar Deshpande's Instagram story.
Image: Screengrab and BCCI
Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 4-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator, Chennai Super Kings' pacer Tushar Deshpande mocked the team on social media.
However, the CSK bowler deleted the story later.

Talking about the Eliminator clash, chasing a target of 173, RR reached 174/6 in 20 overs, thanks in part to Yashasvi Jaiswal's crucial 45 off 30 balls and Riyan Parag's 36 off 26 balls. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj was the standout bowler, taking two wickets.
