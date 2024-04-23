IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Position of Teams After RR vs MI Match; Full List

IPL 2024 Points Table After RR vs MI match on 22 April 2024.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) clashed against Mumbai Indians (MI) today on Monday, 22 April 2024. The game was won by Rajasthan Royals by 9 wicekts. RR has therefore retained the top position in the IPL 2024 points table. Currently, Rajasthan Royals is leading the points table with 14 points. They are closely followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Sun Risers Hyderabad. Let us check out the updated position of all IPL teams in the standings table after RR vs MI match today on 22 April 2024
IPL points table is a real-time performance indicator of teams, and shows how many points are earned by teams after every match. It also provides information about wins, loses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table will qualify for the playoffs.
The 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kick started from 22 March 2024 with a star-studded opening ceremony in Chennai. A total of 10 teams are clashing in the ongoing season of IPL 2024, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Let us check out the latest and updated IPL 2024 points table below to know the position of all teams after RR vs MI match on 22 April 2024.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Net Run Rate
|Points
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|8
|7
|1
|0.698
|14
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|7
|5
|2
|1.206
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|7
|5
|2
|0.914
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|7
|4
|3
|0.529
|8
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|7
|4
|3
|0.123
|8
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|8
|4
|4
|-1.055
|8
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|8
|3
|5
|-0.227
|6
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|8
|3
|5
|-0.477
|6
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|8
|2
|6
|-0.292
|4
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|8
|1
|7
|-1.046
|2
