IPL 2024: Ashish Nehra Created a Beautiful Environment in GT — Sai Kishore

IPL 2024|Sai Kishore revealed that GT coach Ashish Nehra has created an environment of fearlessness for the players.
Following his crucial four-wicket haul that steered Gujarat Titans (GT) to a 3-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS), GT spinner Sai Kishore disclosed that head coach Ashish Nehra has fostered an environment of fearlessness, allowing players to perform for the collective team cause.

“Ashish Nehra has created a beautiful environment where we can be fearless and play for the team. He told me to enjoy myself and gave me a lot of freedom,” he revealed at the post-match presentation. 
Sai, typically not a regular in the playing XII, seized the moment when presented with the chance. Reflecting on this, the spinner expressed his commitment to giving his all for the team. “Just trying to give my 120% to my team, playing after 20-25 days, so just wanted to go there and enjoy myself and give my everything,” he said.

Talking about his strategy against the PBKS batters, the spinner said that varying his pace proved to be the winning formula. “Instinctively I felt into the wicket and just a change of pace was the way to go here, it worked out beautifully,” he revealed.
The 27-year old also lauded his teammates and said, “Credit to everyone who showed up today. Rahul played an amazing knock once again. Rashid and Noor bowled beautifully, complete team effort.”

