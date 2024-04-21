IPL 2024: Ashish Nehra Created a Beautiful Environment in GT — Sai Kishore

IPL 2024: Sai Kishore revealed that GT coach Ashish Nehra has created an environment of fearlessness for the players.
Image: BCCI
Following his crucial four-wicket haul that steered Gujarat Titans (GT) to a 3-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS), GT spinner Sai Kishore disclosed that head coach Ashish Nehra has fostered an environment of fearlessness, allowing players to perform for the collective team cause.
Sai, typically not a regular in the playing XII, seized the moment when presented with the chance. Reflecting on this, the spinner expressed his commitment to giving his all for the team. “Just trying to give my 120% to my team, playing after 20-25 days, so just wanted to go there and enjoy myself and give my everything,” he said.
The 27-year old also lauded his teammates and said, “Credit to everyone who showed up today. Rahul played an amazing knock once again. Rashid and Noor bowled beautifully, complete team effort.”
