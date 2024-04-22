IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran Fined for Code of Conduct Breach

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran Fined for Code of Conduct Breach

IPL 2024 | RCB skipper Faf du Plesis has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate against KKR.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plesis has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during IPL 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, 21 April.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakh," it added.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Sam Curran has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct which refers to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) here at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction," the BCCI statement read.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

