IPL 2024: LSG Pacer Shivam Mavi Ruled Out of the Tournament With Injury

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) fast bowler Shivam Mavi has been ruled out for rest of the IPL 2024 due to injury, the franchise said on Wednesday.
The Lucknow-based franchise, however, hasn't revealed the replacement for Mavi yet.
The right-arm fast bowler, who was with Gujarat Titans in 2023, joined LSG after the auction in December for Rs 6.4 Crore.
Mavi, who has been part of the camp since pre-season, hadn't played a single match this season. "I will miss it a lot. I came here after an injury and thought I will get to play matches for the team. But unfortunately, I will have to go, because I have an injury."
LSG, currently sitting fourth with two wins in thee outings, will play host to Gujarat Titans on 7 April at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium.
