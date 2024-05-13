IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu Tips Ruturaj Gaikwad as India's Future Captain

IPL 2024: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu believes CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad can lead team India in future.
Image: BCCI
Ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), a significant shift unfolded within the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the captaincy mantle transitioned from MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Since assuming leadership, the 27-year-old has steered CSK to triumph in 7 out of 13 matches.
Lauding his former CSK teammate's captaincy prowess, Ambati Rayudu, Commentator & Cricket Expert with IPL official TV Broadcaster, expressed his confidence in Gaikwad's potential to lead the Indian team in the future.
Gaikwad, acquired by CSK in 2019, currently stands as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, tallying 583 runs in his 13 appearances, featuring a century and an impressive count of 5 half-centuries. Reflecting on Gaikwad's evolution, Rayudu remarked on his swift progress and commended his exceptional leadership at the helm of the team.
Rayudu further highlighted Gaikwad's seamless adaptation to the captaincy role, noting his confident decision-making on the field, without the constant need for input from former skipper MS Dhoni.
The former Indian cricketer also praised the CSK management for empowering Gaikwad to make independent decisions.
