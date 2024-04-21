IPL 2024: Rahul Tewatia Saves Gujarat the Blushes in 3-Wicket Win Over Punjab

A spirited bowling display could not prevent a fourth consecutive loss at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings, as they suffered a three-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans on Sunday (21 April). Defending a meagre total of only 142 runs, Punjab were in the game till about the 18th over, before Gujarat sealed a win with five deliveries to spare.

Considering the low score they were defending, Punjab needed to strike early and strike in clusters, but they could only pick one wicket in the powerplay – Arshdeep Singh dismissing Wriddhiman Saha in the fourth over.