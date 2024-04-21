IPL 2024: I Let Abhishek Do His Thing Against Spin – Travis Head on Partnership

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s all-guns-blazing opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who have tormented bowlers aplenty at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), were once again on song in Saturday’s (20 April) match against Delhi Capitals.

While Head scored a 32-ball 89, Abhishek scored 46 runs in merely 12 deliveries, with six of those deliveries being dispatched to the standings. The partnership accumulated 131 runs in only 38 deliveries. They also scored 125 runs in the powerplay, which happens to be the highest-ever powerplay score in IPL's history.

Speaking on his pairing with Abhishek, Head revealed that he let the youngster do ‘his thing’ against spin, which resulted in 62 runs off the three overs that were bowled in powerplay.