IPL 2024: Virat & I Thought It Was Above the Waist – Faf on No Ball Controversy

Despite a commendable effort from their batting unit, Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their seventh defeat at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday (21 April). Chasing a target of 223 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Faf du Plessis-led team scored 221 runs. Among the many talking points from the match is the wicket of Virat Kohli, which had a significant role to play in the outcome.

Kohli, notably, had got off to an excellent start, scoring 18 runs in the first six deliveries that he faced. However, at the seventh time of asking, he lost his wicket to a Harshit Rana full-toss.