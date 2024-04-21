IPL 2024: Virat & I Thought It Was Above the Waist – Faf on No Ball Controversy

IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis says he thought the delivery which dismissed Virat Kohli was above waist height.
(Photo: BCCI)
Despite a commendable effort from their batting unit, Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their seventh defeat at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday (21 April). Chasing a target of 223 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Faf du Plessis-led team scored 221 runs. Among the many talking points from the match is the wicket of Virat Kohli, which had a significant role to play in the outcome.
Kohli, notably, had got off to an excellent start, scoring 18 runs in the first six deliveries that he faced. However, at the seventh time of asking, he lost his wicket to a Harshit Rana full-toss.
Following the dismissal, Kohli was seen engaging with the umpires in a heated discussion, visibly miffed by the decision. Speaking on the incident after the match, Faf du Plessis stated he thought the ball was above waist height, albeit he had to comply with the regulations.
Unlike some of their previous defeats in their competition, where RCB had thrown the towel in unceremonious ways, they can hold their heads high after this defeat, having given a formidable Kolkata side a run for all their worth.
Faf du Plessis stated he was proud of his team, adding:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)