IPL 2024: Mumbai’s Hardik Era off to a Poor Start, Gill’s Gujarat Win by 6 Runs

Bumrah provided Mumbai Indians the breakthrough by bowling Wriddhiman Saha for 19 off 15 balls (4x4) after he and Shubman Gill had added 31 runs for the first wicket. Bumrah then returned for his second spell and claimed the wickets of the dangerous David Miller (12) and top-scorer Sai Sudharsan in one over as he put the brakes on the Gujarat Titans innings. Bumrah bowled superbly, mixing things up as he conceded only one boundary and bowled 14 dot balls.

Gerald Coetzee was the other Mumbai Indian bowler, of the seven that were used on the night, to get to complete his quota of four overs, claiming 2-27 as he got crucial wickets at the end of the Gujarat innings.

Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla was also in his element as he claimed the prized scalp of Shubman Gill, getting the Gujarat Titans skipper to hurry with a quick one and Rohit Sharma took a simple catch to make it 64/2. Gill was the top scorer for Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition and has done well for the country too in the last 12 months. Gill's knock of 31 lasted 22 balls and was studded with three boundaries and one six.