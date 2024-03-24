IPL 2024: Rahul, Pooran’s Fight Not Enough for Lucknow; Rajasthan Win by 20 Runs

Earlier, Sanju Samson's valiant inning of 82 not out and his 93-run partnership with Riyan Parag for the third wicket propelled Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 193 for 4 in 20 overs.

Electing to bat first on a flat dry wicket, Rajasthan Royals kicked off the proceedings with the dynamic duo of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal while left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan started the proceedings for LSG. Naveen-ul-haq bowling the second over for Royals drew the first blood for Giants. After conceding two boundaries against Buttler, Haq got rid of the England batter courtesy of a brilliant low-diving catch by skipper KL Rahul. The Royals lost their first wicket for 13.

Jaiswal continued his slaughter from the other end as he smashed two consecutive boundaries off Mohsin Khan. The first one was a little full outside off delivery to which Jaiswal thumped down the ground through sweeper cover and the other one wa