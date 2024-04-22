MI vs RR IPL 2024 Live: When & Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2024, MI vs RR live streaming
Image: BCCI
The 38th match of IPL 2024 is all set to be a high-voltage clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rajasthan Royals is currently sitting comfortably at the top of the table, and will be aiming to solidify their playoff chances with another win. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are in a desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Let's have a quick look at the MI vs RR playing 11 and live streaming details.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match be played?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will be played on 22 April, Monday.
At what time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match start?
The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will start at 7:30 PM IST. On the other hand, the coin toss for the match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Which channel with live telecast the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on TV?
The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where will the live stream the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians be available?
The live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match will be available on the Jio Cinema Network.
Rajasthan Royals predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah
