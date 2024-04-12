IPL 2024: Need To Win Tosses – Faf du Plessis After RCB’s Loss to Mumbai Indians

Faf Du Plessis (c) of Royal Challengers Bengaluru at interview post match 25 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
After enduring a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 25th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis acknowledged the need to win tosses and conceded that his team made several mistakes during the powerplay.
The Protea also praised the Mumbai Indians' batters, noting that they made the target seem much smaller. Further, he said that his partnership of 82 runs off 47 balls with Rajat Patidar didn't quite go as planned.
“We also lost a few key moments, we were going well when myself and Patidar were out in the middle with that partnership, but they did come back well,” he added.
The RCB skipper also heaped praises on MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah and said that he possesses a lot of skills and that he has the ability to perform exceptionally well under pressure.
Speaking about his team strength, the 39-year-old said, “We will have to find ways with the bat, get those big scores. We know our bowling is not our strongest suit, but we'll have to find ways to manage it, we'll have to be creative, go hard with the bat and make most of the first 4-5 overs with the bat.”
