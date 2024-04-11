IPL 2024: Bumrah’s Fifer, SKY & Kishan’s 50s Blow RCB Apart, MI Win by 7 Wickets

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a convincing 7-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 25th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 11 April.

Jasprit Bumrah's impressive 5/21 performance, coupled with explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (69 off 34) and Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 19), propelled MI to victory.

Chasing a target of 197 runs, MI got off to a strong start with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan leading the charge. Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire knock and Hardik Pandya's contribution ensured MI reached the target comfortably in just 15.3 overs.