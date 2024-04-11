IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Gestures Wankhede Stadium to Stop Booing Hardik Pandya

In the game, Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a commanding 7-wicket triumph over RCB, propelled by Jasprit Bumrah's stellar 5/21 performance and explosive half-centuries by Ishan Kishan (69 off 34) and Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 19).

Chasing a target of 197 runs, MI launched their innings strongly with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan setting the pace. Suryakumar Yadav's rapid-fire innings and Hardik Pandya's valuable contribution ensured MI secured their second consecutive win in a mere 15.3 overs.