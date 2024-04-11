IPL 2024: Harvik Desai Named as a Replacement for Vishnu Vinod in MI’s Squad

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians have roped in Harvik Desai as Vishnu Vinod's replacement in their squad.
Image: X
Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod, who is ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury.
Harvik, 24, has a century in all three formats of the game in the Indian domestic circuit, where he represents Saurashtra as a top-order batter-cum-wicketkeeper. He was a member of the India U19 team that won the Men’s U19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018, alongside the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi.
Desai was also a part of the Saurashtra team winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy title in 2022/23 season. Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, will be facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening, followed by hosting Chennai Super Kings in a highly-anticipated clash on Sunday evening.
