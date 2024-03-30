IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav, the LSG Pacer Who Bowled This IPL’s Fastest Ball?

Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket during match 11 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Image: BCCI
Debutant pacer Mayank Yadav shone brightly as his team, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), secured their inaugural victory in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 21 runs at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, 30 March.
The 21-year-old delivered a stellar performance, claiming four wickets while conceding just 27 runs in his four-over spell, boasting an impressive economy rate of 6.8. Yadav's scalps included key batters - Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, and Jitesh Sharma.
Post his match-winning spell, the young debutant revealed his plan against the formidable PBKS batter and said, "Never thought it would be such a good debut. Was nervous before the match. Tried to stick to my pace and aim at the stumps. Was thinking about using slower ones initially, but stuck to the quick ones."
"First wicket (Bairstow) was special. It's good to debut at such a young age. Had a few goals, but can't help if injuries come in the way," he added at the post-match presentation.
Yadav was acquired by LSG in the 2022 auction for the base price of Rs 20 Lakh. However, he had to be replaced by Arpit Guleria due to an injury.
In his cricket career so far, he has participated in 10 T20 matches and 17 List A matches, managing to take a total of 46 wickets across formats.
Mayank gained recognition for his outstanding performances in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy while playing for the North Zone team. He emerged as one of the standout bowlers, finishing as the joint-second highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in five innings.
